Two men attacked a 70-year-old woman getting into her SUV in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon in a failed carjacking attempt.

Cristina Loma of Arlington, who is a dogwalker, had just put two dogs in the back seat of her Honda CRV when the men pulled her out of the driver’s seat. Police say the woman refused to hand over her SUV because the two dogs were in the back.

When she screamed for help, one of the men hit her repeatedly on the head with a pipe, causing severe bleeding.

When the men couldn’t gain control of the SUV, they ran away with her purse.



DC Police released the following surveillance video of the attack:

A witness told police she saw the men attack the woman and take her purse before running away. She said they ran eastbound on Euclid St. and turned north in the 2600 block of 14th St. NW.



A second witness said she saw the woman’s dogs shaking in the middle of the street as the men ran away.

Loma’s daughter said her mother was badly hurt and taken to a hospital, but by Friday afternoon her condition was improving.

The attack happened in the 1400 block of Euclid St. NW, according to a DC Police report.



Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects, caught on a surveillance camera:







