Primera Air shutdown leaves thousands stranded in Europe, U.S.

The scene at Dulles International Airport is an odd one indeed. On Tuesday, Primera Air’s ticket counter is empty, luggage abandoned and a note from airport officials saying the carrier ceased operations abruptly cancelling all future flights.

“It was so unbelievable,” said Camelia Mehrkar.

Camelia Mehrkar, of Washington, D.C., says her 75-year-old mother Monir Zahabi was caught up in this dysfunction mess Monday while trying to fly home from a trip to see a friend in England.

"I was so upset and nervous and scared for my mom," she said.

Mehrkar says between the time her mother checked in at London Stansted Airport and the scheduled departure time, Primera went bankrupt leaving more than 1,000 people stranded at airports in Europe and the US.

“I’ve never heard in my lifetime a company, last minute, going bankrupt and passengers or travelers being stranded at the airport like that," said Mehrkar.



The European based company, around for nearly 15 years, posted a statement to customers. It reads, in part, “…we would like to thank you for your loyalty. On this sad day we are saying goodbye to all of you. Kindly understand that the usual options for contacts (via email or phone) cannot be offered any longer."

"Oh my God. I panicked because my mother doesn’t speak English very well. She had no money on herself," said Mehrkar.

Mehrkar says after a tense few hours of waiting at the airport, a relative picked up Monir Zahabi and drove her to his home. Zahabi returns home to D.C. Wednesday on Virgin Atlantic.