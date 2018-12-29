Police: Son arrested in murder of mother after she was found outside of Rockville church

Montgomery County Police have arrested a man for the murder of his mother after her body was found in front of Saint Raphael Catholic Church and School in Rockville on Friday evening.

Kevin Justin McGuigan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Jaclyn McGuigan.



Officers responded to a reported assault that occurred in front of the church on 1513 Dunster Road.



Police located Jaclyn McGuigan with wounds to her body outside of an entrance at the church, and say she died at the scene from her injuries.

Investigators say the wounds apparently came from a "cutting-type instrument."

Witnesses told police they heard "loud screaming" and saw the woman laying in front of the church with Kevin McGuigan standing over her.

He then left the area in his mother's Honda Sedan. The car was later found abandoned at Fallsgrove Park in Rockville, according to police.

Authorities say Jaclyn McGuigan was seen leaving her home in her car with her son before the murder occurred.

Officers later arrested Kevin McGuigan at a Rockville gas station early Saturday morning.