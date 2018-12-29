MENU
45
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Police: Son arrested in murder of mother after she was found outside of Rockville church

by ABC7

Kevin Justin McGuigan (Montgomery County Police)

ROCKVILLE, Md. (ABC7) — 

Montgomery County Police have arrested a man for the murder of his mother after her body was found in front of Saint Raphael Catholic Church and School in Rockville on Friday evening.

Kevin Justin McGuigan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Jaclyn McGuigan.

Officers responded to a reported assault that occurred in front of the church on 1513 Dunster Road.

Police located Jaclyn McGuigan with wounds to her body outside of an entrance at the church, and say she died at the scene from her injuries.

Investigators say the wounds apparently came from a "cutting-type instrument."

Witnesses told police they heard "loud screaming" and saw the woman laying in front of the church with Kevin McGuigan standing over her.

He then left the area in his mother's Honda Sedan. The car was later found abandoned at Fallsgrove Park in Rockville, according to police.

Authorities say Jaclyn McGuigan was seen leaving her home in her car with her son before the murder occurred.

Officers later arrested Kevin McGuigan at a Rockville gas station early Saturday morning.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

California organizers cancel Women's March due to 'overwhelmingly white' participants

California organizers cancel Women's March due to 'overwhelmingly white' participants
2
 

Mississippi man orders wife diamond bracelet, gets 48

Mississippi man orders wife diamond bracelet, gets 48
3
 

2 million in Times Square for New Year's? Experts say no way

2 million in Times Square for New Year's? Experts say no way
4
 

Police: Son arrested in murder of mother after she was found outside of Rockville church

Police: Son arrested in murder of mother after she was found outside of Rockville church
5
 

College Football Playoff: Bama vs OU; Clemson vs Notre Dame

College Football Playoff: Bama vs OU; Clemson vs Notre Dame

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WJLA

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

California organizers cancel Women's March due to 'overwhelmingly white' participants

California organizers cancel Women's March due to 'overwhelmingly white' participants
2

Mississippi man orders wife diamond bracelet, gets 48

Mississippi man orders wife diamond bracelet, gets 48
3

2 million in Times Square for New Year's? Experts say no way

2 million in Times Square for New Year's? Experts say no way
4

Police: Son arrested in murder of mother after she was found outside of Rockville church

Police: Son arrested in murder of mother after she was found outside of Rockville church
5

College Football Playoff: Bama vs OU; Clemson vs Notre Dame

College Football Playoff: Bama vs OU; Clemson vs Notre Dame
6

Shutdown Struggle: Federally contracted janitors among those hit the hardest

Shutdown Struggle: Federally contracted janitors among those hit the hardest
7

Trump blames Democrats for migrant child deaths at US border

Trump blames Democrats for migrant child deaths at US border
8

Trial set for retired Army general facing charges for raping relative at Woodbridge home

Trial set for retired Army general facing charges for raping relative at Woodbridge home
9

Right whale calf, mother spotted in Atlantic off Florida

Right whale calf, mother spotted in Atlantic off Florida
10

Man dies in 2-car head-on collision in Maryland, police say

Man dies in 2-car head-on collision in Maryland, police say