Ex-DC councilmember aims to reclaim job after serving prison time for robbing from charity

Harry Thomas Jr, who resigned his post as D.C,’s Ward 5 councilmember and went to federal prison for two and a half years, is trying to get his old job back.

In early Dec. 2011, federal agents raided his home -- seizing a car, a motorcycle and other items that they said were purchased with money he stole from a city children’s fund. He eventually pleaded guilty to stealing $350 thousand dollars.

Thomas’ father, now deceased, represented Ward 5 for 12 years and has a street and rec center named after him.

Asked why should someone vote for him again after he pleaded guilty to theft?

Said Thomas Jr, "The bottom line is I did a misstep and I realize as councilmember no matter how much you try to make it right—if I would have said I didn’t steal FROM the kids was stealing FOR the kids —all those arguments are moot. Bottom line is, as a legislator I broke an ethical rule. I took for full responsibility for it. “

Reactions among Ward 5 voters ranged from William Myles who said people go to jail and turn their lives around, sometimes.

To Kathy Henderson, a Ward 5 activist and sometimes candidate, she says it's “absurd” that Thomas is even running.

“Stole money that was designated for children, thinking that okay? asked Henderson. "I have a right, I’m entitled to come back and serve in political office," she mocked.

“It's absolutely absurd,” she repeated.

Other candidates in the Ward 5 race are another former Ward 5 council member, Vincent Orange, Ward 5 school board rep, Zachary Parker, Faith Gibsoñ Hubbard and Gordon Andrew Fletcher.

The DC Democratic primary election is next June and the election next November.