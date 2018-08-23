DC's Woodrow Wilson HS uses 'Yondr bags' to curtail student cell phone use in class. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (ABC7 photo)

On Thursday, it didn’t take long for ABC7 crews to notice students on their phones at Woodrow Wilson High School in Northwest Washington.

“We see in the cafeteria, students sitting in big groups and every student is on their phone. They’re not talking to each other,” said Principal Kimberly Martin.

Martin says this school year, they’re trying something different.

“We noticed that students were very distracted in class and it was requiring more instructional time from teaches to reexplain directions,” she said.

Now, the first directions that students receive upon entering their math and science classes are to put their phones into Yondr bags.

“The Yondr bags are just these… this bag that students place their cell phones in at the start of class and it locks with a magnet and then at the end of class, they unlock it and they have their cell phone during passing time, the five minutes between classes and lunch,” she explained.

“I think that once people realize that it’s not that big of a change, they might appreciate it being something that helps them to concentrate on other things,” said Adin McGurk, a senior at the school.

The school hopes to expand the program as the school year progresses.

“It’s like only really in classes where you need to not be on your phone if you want to do well,” McGurk said.

“I do hope that paying attention more in their math and science classes leads to paying attention more in all of their other classes and paying attention more in their life,” Martin said.

Prior to the start of the school year, Martin held meetings with parents and created an email account where parents can submit questions.

The school also has an FAQ list posted online.