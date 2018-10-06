MENU
Community helps clean Jewish community center in Annandale vandalized with swastikas again

by Stephen Pimpo Jr. and Kevin Lewis/ABC7

(Photo, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Sharon Bulova)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (ABC7) — 

Fairfax County residents pitched in to help clean up a Jewish community center in Annandale that was vandalized with swastikas again early Saturday morning.

Fairfax County Police say the staff at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia on 8900 Little River Turnpike found the wall vandalized at 8 a.m.

Police say a security camera captured images of a suspect in a hood or mask spray painting the wall at around 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Mason District Police Station at 703-256-8035.

