Cops: Man attempting reconciliation with ex shoots, kills Md. couple she lived with

A Maryland man who was trying to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend shot and killed the girlfriend's son and his wife, who she lived with in Maryland City, police say.

The couple's young child was also wounded in the shooting, but is expected to survive.



The 57-year-old shooter, Shawn Price of Welcome, Maryland, then shot and killed himself.

An Anne Arundel County Police Department news release says officers were called to the home in the 200 block of Federalsburg South around 9:30 p.m. They found the three adults who were pronounced dead on the scene. Ryan Scott Lee, Sr., 31, was on a sidewalk outside. Ivania Margarita Lee was inside, as was Price.



Detectives say they've learned that "issues have arisen" over the past few months between Price and his girlfriend, and that he showed up at the house Monday night, called for her, and then shot Mr. and Mrs. Lee and the child before shooting and killing himself.

Police say Price's ex-girlfriend was able to flee the home with another young child. Neither of them was injured.

7News has been digging through online court records we’ve found a request for protection which was denied in 2019 and another which was withdrawn. We’ve also found a current case charging Price with posting revenge porn photos of an ex. The names of the women involved are concealed.

