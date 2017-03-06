Sources: Wash. Post employee allegedly impersonated ICE agent; guns found at his Md. home

MORE VIDEO WJLA-030617-ICE impersonator

The FBI and other authorities raided the home of a Maryland man last month after he allegedly impersonated an ICE agent in Virginia on more than one occasion and attempted to enforce criminal laws, court documents show and sources confirmed with ABC7's Kevin Lewis Monday. The man, who was arrested at his home and has since been released on bond, was working at the Washington Post at the time, according to court documents.

Court documents show Itai Ozderman, 35, who was born in Israel and now lives in Gaithersburg, had his home raided by Montgomery County police, SWAT units and the FBI on Feb. 22 at around 6 a.m.

Sources and court documents say Ozderman worked as an I.T. engineer at the Washington Post at the time of the raid. It is unclear what Ozderman's employment status is today.

When the warrant was served on Feb. 22 at Ozderman's home in the 100 block of Elmira Lane, court documents say 10 weapons, including handguns, assault rifles, and a shotgun, were recovered.

Sources tell ABC7's Kevin Lewis that Ozderman impersonated an ICE officer throughout Falls Church, Va. on more than one occasion. According to sources, Ozderman would 'patrol' while wearing a bullet proof vest with an ICE placard and a Baltimore County police badge.



During the search, court documents say authorities also recovered body armor, weapon magazines, bullets, a silver Baltimore County police badge and a working police radio.

Baltimore County police officials say Ozderman has never been an officer with the agency.

ABC7 has reached out to the Washington Post for comment. As of 3:20 p.m. ABC7 has not received a response.



This is a developing story and will be updated.