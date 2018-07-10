MENU
93
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Maryland dog to receive prestigious award for saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan

by WJLA

Summer, an 8-year-old Yellow Labrador, will receive a presigious award for saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan. Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (ABC7 photo)

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — 

For Sgt. Micah Jones with the Amtrak Police Department, his 8-year-old Yellow Labrador, Summer, isn’t just man’s best friend. The duo works alongside one another every day.

“When I get up and get ready, put my uniform on, I put the harness on, she knows she’s ready to go,” Jones said.

Summer hasn’t always done inspections at Washington Union Station alongside Jones.

“She’s working. She’s constantly working,” Jones said as he and the canine walked through the station.

Summer, from Frederick County, deployed to Afghanistan with the Marines.

“She’s been in firefights. She’s found IEDs and VBEDs and it’s just an honor to work—that an animal like that saved thousands and thousands of lives.”

Now, she’s up for an award for her service.

“It would mean a lot to give her the recognition that she rightfully deserves,” Jones said.

She’s up for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in the military category.

“Just the mere fact that she did all that and did all that in the past, I got a real admiration for her,” he said.

Voting for the award wraps up July 11.

You can learn more about the awards here.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Person bit by copperhead snake at lake in Montgomery County

Person bit by copperhead snake at lake in Montgomery County
2
 

Fuel truck crashes into United Airlines plane at Dulles Airport in Virginia

Fuel truck crashes into United Airlines plane at Dulles Airport in Virginia
3
 

Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy, 18-month-old girl from Montgomery Co., Md.

Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy, 18-month-old girl from Montgomery Co., Md.
4
 

12 boys and coach rescued from flooded cave in northern Thailand

12 boys and coach rescued from flooded cave in northern Thailand
5
 

Sheriff: Air Force veteran lined up triplets and shot them in murder-suicide

Sheriff: Air Force veteran lined up triplets and shot them in murder-suicide

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WJLA

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Person bit by copperhead snake at lake in Montgomery County

Person bit by copperhead snake at lake in Montgomery County
2

Fuel truck crashes into United Airlines plane at Dulles Airport in Virginia

Fuel truck crashes into United Airlines plane at Dulles Airport in Virginia
3

Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy, 18-month-old girl from Montgomery Co., Md.

Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy, 18-month-old girl from Montgomery Co., Md.
4

12 boys and coach rescued from flooded cave in northern Thailand

12 boys and coach rescued from flooded cave in northern Thailand
5

Sheriff: Air Force veteran lined up triplets and shot them in murder-suicide

Sheriff: Air Force veteran lined up triplets and shot them in murder-suicide
6

Serena Williams reaches Wimbledon semifinals in 3-set win

Serena Williams reaches Wimbledon semifinals in 3-set win
7

Texas residents plant trees in potholes to protest poor street conditions

Texas residents plant trees in potholes to protest poor street conditions
8

Dress like a cow to get free Chick-fil-A Tuesday for 'Cow Appreciation Day'

Dress like a cow to get free Chick-fil-A Tuesday for 'Cow Appreciation Day'
9

'We'd never turn our back on pancakes': IHOP says it faked IHOb name change

'We'd never turn our back on pancakes': IHOP says it faked IHOb name change
10

University of Maryland holds memorial service for Capital Gazette's John McNamara

University of Maryland holds memorial service for Capital Gazette's John McNamara