The South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A person is in custody Friday morning after "suspicious activity" in front of the White House, according to U.S. Secret Service.

According to the Secret Service, closures around the White House are ongoing after the incident.

No further information on the incident has been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.