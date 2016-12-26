D.C. yoga teacher and actor last seen on Christmas Day has been found dead

MORE VIDEO Police seeking public's help in locating missing woman, last seen on Christmas Day Family says the D.C. woman last seen on Christmas Day has been found dead

The woman who went missing on Christmas Day in Northwest D.C. was found dead Tuesday morning.

Tricia Lynn McCauley, 46, was last seen in the 2000 block of North Capitol Street, NW, at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.



Her brother Brian posted on Facebook early Tuesday morning that her body had been found. Police later confirmed this during a press conference Tuesday morning.



Her vehicle, a white, two-door Toyota Scion IQ Hatchback vehicle with the D.C. license plate that reads FC-0274 was found in the 2200 block of M Street sometime around midnight. A man walking his dog in the area saw the vehicle and called police.

An Advisory Neighborhood Commissions commissioner says officers initiated a stop on the vehicle and found McCauley's body inside. Police took the driver into custody who appeared to match the description of the person of interest who police say may have been operating the tmissing vehicle.



Police say the suspect arrested was also wanted in connection with a robbery at a CVS in D.C. Monday morning were he assaulted store employees.

Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of a man who may be operating McCauley's vehicle. He was described as a black man, standing 5'9" tall, with an athletic/muscular build.



Brian posted on Facebook early Tuesday morning saying, "Tricia is gone, they have found her body. Thank you all for your work, support and love. To all of her DC family, I know she truly thought of you that way, thank you for being there for her all these years. Hang on to each other."

A private Facebook group, which her brother is an administrator of, was changed by Tuesday morning from "Find Tricia McCauley" to "In Memory of Tricia McCauley."

McCauley was a D.C. Yoga instructor as well as an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild.



Imagination Stage, a children's theater organization in Bethesda, who worked with McCauley during her career released a statement Tuesday:

We are so saddened by the tragic news about Tricia McCauley, with whom Imagination Stage had the good fortune to work several times early in her career. Tricia was a regular Shakespeare instructor at our White Flint location, where she imparted her theatrical wisdom and love for the classics to dozens of adoring teen students. She also starred in several of our shows including Lyle and the Crocodile, Aladdin's Luck, and a play about the ethics surrounding biotechnology by Jason Kravits called The Cutting Edge. Tricia brought her great intelligence, as well as a terrific sense of fun to all her acting work. She was respected and loved by everyone she worked with. We dedicated today’s performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast to Tricia’s memory. She will be missed but never forgotten by the friends, colleagues, and many audiences she touched.



"Let me express on behalf of all of us in Washington D.C. our deepest condolences to her family," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at the press conference.

ABC7's Tim Barber spoke with Brian Monday night.



Brian said the last known trace of his sister happened when she liked something on Facebook around 5:30 p.m. Christmas night.

He says McCauley had prepared a dish for a friend's Christmas party, but never showed up to the event and the dish was left on her kitchen counter. She also reportedly missed her flight Monday morning.

“Nothing like this has ever happened. No history of mental illness, no history of anything like this, I mean, it’s completely out of the ordinary, um, that she would not be responding to people. I mean, her cell phone was found. Somebody found her cell phone and called my parents," said McCauley's brother by phone.

