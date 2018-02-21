PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - A police officer was killed in Prince George's County after he went to help his neighbor during a domestic dispute Wednesday, police said.

Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin, 51, had served in the Prince George's County Police Department for 14 years.

Police confirmed that the suspect, 37-year-old Glenn Tyndell, was shot and killed by police after leading them on a chase from Brandywine to Fort Washington.

"This institution is grieving," Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. "It's another sad day in America."

According to a preliminary investigation from police, Ramzziddin, who was off-duty at the time, intervened when a female neighbor was being threatened by her estranged husband outside of her home on Chadsey Lane in Brandywine. The suspect, armed with a shotgun, then fatally shot Ramzziddin, who died at the scene, police said.

Dispatch audio said the woman called police and told them that her husband had shot a police officer. Sources told WJLA's Brad Bell that Ramzziddin was the woman's neighbor, was off-duty and at home but went to her house after she asked for his help with a domestic dispute.



After shooting Ramzziddin, police said the husband, identified as Tyndell, fled the scene in a black SUV. He was identified by Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies driving on Berry Road near Bensville Road at which time a chase began.

The pursuit ended on Indian Head Highway near Old Fort Road in Fort Washington when Tyndell exited his SUV and began exchanging gunfire with police. Tyndell was fatally shot during the encounter, police said.



Witnesses also told ABC7 that Tyndell shot at police after leaving his vehicle.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at one of the scenes assisting police, officials said.

Officers who responded to the scene in Brandywine were given a description by the woman of the vehicle her husband might be driving after he fled the scene. Tyndell also allegedly shot a gun at officers while driving on Route 301.

Ramzziddin leaves behind a wife and four children.



"The brave officer was shot while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation," the police department said in a statement. "Please keep his family and our department in your prayers."

Ramzziddin was assigned to the National Harbor Unit of the department’s Special Operations Division. As part of his duties, he policed National Harbor, the MGM casino and the Tanger Outlets. Before his final assignment with the Harbor Unit, he had been assigned to District III, District IV, the WAVE Unit and Gang Unit.

Before joining the Prince George's County Police Department, Ramzziddin worked for the Metropolitan Police Department from 2000-03.

Several employees of private security companies who worked with Ramzziddin told ABC7 he was well-loved and those who knew him are taking the news hard.



One security guard said she knew him as “Ramzy,” and described him as kind and always willing to help her as she worked to stop shoplifters. She said the news of his death was devastating.

Another neighbor told ABC7's Stephen Tschida that Tyndell had a "violent temper" and had displayed violent actions and physical abuse in the past. They added that police had been called to Tyndell's home over the past week.



According to police, Tyndell had three open warrants for second-degree assault.

Tyndell, of the 11000 block of Drumsheugh Court in Largo, was employed by Metro as a mechanic.





During an evening news conference at the Prince George's County police headquarters, Stawinski said both Tyndell's estranged wife and his ex-wife had sought protection from the courts because of his behavior.



Tyndell fired five times at Ramzziddin with a shotgun and the officer did not return fire, according to police. Tyndell also took the slain officer's gun, which has since been recovered.

Police have a home security video recording of the shooting, they said at the late night press conference.

Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 89, President John Teletchea spoke at the press conference.

"Hero, mentor, father, son, husband. By all accounts, he was doing everything in life right," Teletchea said.

Police said that the two critical witnesses at the scene of the shooting were locksmiths who were changing the locks on the home when Tyndell arrived with a shotgun.



