Officials: Marine shoots himself while standing post at Marine Corps Barracks in DC

by Stephen Tschida and Kendra Mann/WJLA

Officials: Marine shoots himself while standing post at Marine Corps Barracks in DC. (WJLA)

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — 

A marine shot himself Friday morning while on guard duty at the Marine Corps Barracks in downtown Washington, according to the Marine Corps.

Officials confirmed the shooting happened around 8 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Marine commandant's home.

The marine was transported to a hospital and remained in fair, but stable condition by Friday afternoon.

Officials did not immediately confirm if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.


