New legs and a forever home is what this dog will get for Christmas after being rescued

Dog rescued from meat trade market gets new legs after they were cut off. (Photo: Karen Gifford)

Liberty, a small dog rescued from a Cambodian meat trade market, now has the legs she deserves, and a forever home to boot.

Animal activist Marc Ching traveled from California to Virginia on Wednesday to have Liberty fitted for her new legs. We’re told the procedure was successful.

Ching rescued Liberty while working undercover at a slaughterhouse in Cambodia.

Like many, Liberty had her paws intentionally cut off for meat, something that is allegedly a common practice of dog meat trades.

When Liberty was rescued last spring, Ching knew he had his work cut out for him. Still, he brought Liberty home and has been raising her with his other dogs in California. Doing so, the entire family has fallen in love with her.

Derrick Campana, President and CEO of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, successfully completed the procedure. He told us they “casted her and fit her with a new set of prosthetic legs.”

We’re told the plastic and foam legs will better align Liberty’s spine and allow her to walk and run freely again.

The recovery process for Liberty will be about two weeks, we’re told, but she is well on her way to living a much better life.

As for what will happen to Liberty next? Ching plans on surprising his kids on Christmas with Liberty and her new legs.