MENU
42
Watch Live

New legs and a forever home is what this dog will get for Christmas after being rescued

by Michelle Manzione/ ABC7

Dog rescued from meat trade market gets new legs after they were cut off. (Photo: Karen Gifford)

MC with Liberty being fitted for new prosthetics.jpg
DC, KG, Liberty and MC in VA.jpg
Liberty With Prosthetics.jpg
Liberty With New Prosthetics.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

5 photos
WASHINGTON (ABC7) — 

Liberty, a small dog rescued from a Cambodian meat trade market, now has the legs she deserves, and a forever home to boot.

Animal activist Marc Ching traveled from California to Virginia on Wednesday to have Liberty fitted for her new legs. We’re told the procedure was successful.

Ching rescued Liberty while working undercover at a slaughterhouse in Cambodia.

Like many, Liberty had her paws intentionally cut off for meat, something that is allegedly a common practice of dog meat trades.

When Liberty was rescued last spring, Ching knew he had his work cut out for him. Still, he brought Liberty home and has been raising her with his other dogs in California. Doing so, the entire family has fallen in love with her.

Derrick Campana, President and CEO of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, successfully completed the procedure. He told us they “casted her and fit her with a new set of prosthetic legs.”

We’re told the plastic and foam legs will better align Liberty’s spine and allow her to walk and run freely again.

The recovery process for Liberty will be about two weeks, we’re told, but she is well on her way to living a much better life.

As for what will happen to Liberty next? Ching plans on surprising his kids on Christmas with Liberty and her new legs.

News In Pictures

Trending

1
 

Inmate suffers 'horrific' sexual assault in DC courthouse cell after US Marshals walk away

Inmate suffers 'horrific' sexual assault in DC courthouse cell after US Marshals walk away
2
 

Police: 1 person dead following multiple-vehicle crash in Northeast D.C.

Police: 1 person dead following multiple-vehicle crash in Northeast D.C.
3
 

Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in January 2017

Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in January 2017
4
 

Virginia toddler receives gift of hearing just in time for Christmas

Virginia toddler receives gift of hearing just in time for Christmas
5
 

Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama, calls 1st lady male

Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama, calls 1st lady male

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WJLA

© 2016 Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO
ShareTweet

Trending

1

Inmate suffers 'horrific' sexual assault in DC courthouse cell after US Marshals walk away

Inmate suffers 'horrific' sexual assault in DC courthouse cell after US Marshals walk away
2

Police: 1 person dead following multiple-vehicle crash in Northeast D.C.

Police: 1 person dead following multiple-vehicle crash in Northeast D.C.
3

Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in January 2017

Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in January 2017
4

Virginia toddler receives gift of hearing just in time for Christmas

Virginia toddler receives gift of hearing just in time for Christmas
5

Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama, calls 1st lady male

Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama, calls 1st lady male
6

Police: Bodies found in Springfield, Burke both ruled homicide, believed to be connected

Police: Bodies found in Springfield, Burke both ruled homicide, believed to be connected
7

Report: ISIS threatens U.S. churches ahead of Christmas celebrations

Report: ISIS threatens U.S. churches ahead of Christmas celebrations
8

Police: Person shot in Falls Church, suspect fled on foot

Police: Person shot in Falls Church, suspect fled on foot
9

Carrie Fisher in stable condition after medical emergency

Carrie Fisher in stable condition after medical emergency
10

NASA climate scientist and astronaut Sellers dies at 61

NASA climate scientist and astronaut Sellers dies at 61