Man recovering after vicious attack by teens at Gallery Place Metro; 2 arrested

by Stephen Tschida, ABC7

John Rowley says when he stepped off a train at the Gallery Place Metro, he was attacked by a group of teens on May 12. Monday, May 15, 2017 (Stephen Tschida/ABC7)

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — 

A man is recovering from a shattered hand and cuts and bruises Monday after a group of teens jumped him at the Gallery Place Metro station on May 12. Police arrested two juveniles in connection to the attack.

John Rowley says when he stepped off a Metro train and was walking through the station the teens attacked him.

He says as they were pummeling him a young man stepped in to try to pull them off.

Rowley says had the good Samaritan not taken action, it's likely the teens would have thrown him onto the tracks.

He believes he mangled his hand when the teens tossed him at a passing train.

Rowley says he hopes to find the George Washington University law student whom he believes may have saved his life.

