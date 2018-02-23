MENU
Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend says trial delay 'works to his advantage'

by Ryan Hughes, Kevin Lewis/ABC7

Tyler Tessier and Laura Wallen. (Photo: Montgomery County Police)

DAMASCUS, Md. (ABC7) — 

During a pre-trial Friday for the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, a judge granted the defense a trial delay, pushing the original April 9 date back to June 18.

Tyler Tessier was previously charged with first-degree murder for killing his 14-week-pregnant girlfriend, Laura Wallen of Olney, a teacher in Howard County. Her body was found 10 days after in a shallow grave.

During the pre-trial, the public defender stated he needed more time to prepare, but ABC7's Ryan Hughes reports a jailhouse phone call was played in court between Tessier and his father where he states that going slow "works to his advantage" because people will forget.

Tessier also stated that the Las Vegas shooting during a Jason Aldean concert last year helped take the spotlight off his case.

RELATED: Man indicted for murder of pregnant teacher won't be charged with death of fetus

Wallen's body was discovered in a shallow grave on Prices Distillery Road in Damascus 10 days after her disappearance, police said.

Authorities say Wallen's autopsy revealed she had been shot in the back of the head.

Tessier spoke at a press conference with Wallen's family before authorities located her body claiming that "all he cared about was that she come back."

Police said Tessier allegedly texted Wallen's sister from her phone saying, "the baby isn't Tyler's."

According to authorities, Tessier may have had at least two other girlfriends while dating Wallen.

Tessier was charged for the crime back in September.




