Human remains found by hiker in Frederick Co. identified as Md. man who had gone missing

by ABC7

Human remains that were found in Frederick County last month have been identified as a Silver Spring man who had been reported missing, police say. (Photo: ABC7)

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (ABC7) — 

Human remains that were found in Frederick County last month have been identified as a Silver Spring man who had been reported missing, police say.

37-year-old Victor Antonio Turcios-Valle had last been seen on April 2 by his family, according to police.

Officials at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office say they received a call on June 29 after the hiker found the "possible human remains" in some woods off of Gambrill Park Road. When deputies got to the scene, they say they confirmed that what the hiker found were human remains and set up a crime scene.

Turcios-Valle identity was confirmed through a DNA examination, according to police, and the death investigation remains ongoing.

