Rescue personnel walk along Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Roaring flash floods struck the Maryland city Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation two years ago, its main street turned into a raging river that reached the first floor of some buildings and swept away parked cars, authorities and witnesses say. (Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Following the major floods that hit Ellicott City and other parts of Maryland on Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a coordinated response from state agencies in the recovery and protection of citizens.



The governor declared a statewide state of emergency on Sunday. The state is coordinating support to local jurisdictions.

In a statement released Monday, Hogan urged everyone to stay out of the damaged areas while crews continue rescue operations and assess the damages.





“We are heartbroken to see the devastation that occurred yesterday in Ellicott City, and the serious flooding in multiple jurisdictions across our state” said Governor Hogan. “State agencies have been working around the clock to coordinate resources, begin assessing damages, and clean up debris, mud, and damaged infrastructure.”



“If you want to help, my message is very clear: put your safety first, stay out of flooded areas, heed all warnings, and call 911 in the event of an emergency. The state stands with all impacted areas and will provide all possible resources in support of recovery efforts.”

Hogan detailed the following actions and operations in the statewide emergency response:

Maryland Emergency Management Agency

• On Sunday, MEMA elevated the State Response Activation Level to help efficiently coordinate assistance and support for local emergency management offices.

• MEMA is supporting Howard County and other jurisdictions’ requests for assistance and fulfilling needs as requests come in.

• MEMA is coordinating with neighboring states for support and has collaborated with parts of Maryland and Virginia to organize an Incident Management Team to support operations in Howard County.

• MEMA is facilitating conference calls with state agencies and local partners to maintain situational awareness and coordination.

• MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland is in Ellicott City today working with Howard County Office of Emergency Management.

Maryland State Police

• Superintendent Colonel William Pallozzi immediately contacted Howard County Police Chief Gary Gardner and offered assistance.

• A Maryland State Police Mobile Field Force was activated bringing more than two dozen state troopers to work perimeter security around Ellicott City, including members of the State Police Motorcycle Unit who are patrolling on all-terrain vehicles.

• Troopers from the Special Operations Division are staffing the Howard County Emergency Operations Center as well as the State Emergency Operations Center in order to ensure any requests for State Police assistance are addressed immediately.

• Maryland State Police Aviation Command crews are on standby to assist with any requested aerial support.

• During the storm, troopers responded to areas of high water, including the outer loop of I-695 between I-70 and Washington Blvd., where three feet of water required the highway to be temporarily closed.

Maryland Department of Transportation

• Six state roads remained closed this morning, including four from yesterday’s storms and two from earlier storms. Several other roads were closed on Sunday evening.

• State Highway Administration (SHA) CHART crews were deployed across every district last evening through this morning, with at least two crews on patrol in all seven districts. Three CHART units were dedicated to Ellicott City area to manage closures and response.

• The Office of Materials Technology arrived in Ellicott City this morning to begin evaluating pavement repairs required on MD144.

• USDOT’s Federal Highway Administration has reached out to MDOT SHA to discuss the possibility of applying for Emergency Relief Funding. MDOT SHA’s Office of Maintenance will continue discussions with Federal Highway Administration and Howard County.

• The Motor Vehicle Administration is prepared to work with law enforcement and local authorities to identify vehicles impacted by the flood and ensure they are processed appropriately. MDOT MVA requests that anyone who needs to obtain a lost driver's license or identification card should contact our call center at 410-768-7000.

Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulations

• The Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning will provide job search services at the Columbia Workforce Center on a daily basis to assist all dislocated employees in connecting to employment opportunities. We will reach out to the local workforce director and will work alongside the local American Job Center to get job services to those affected by the flood in an expedited manner.

• The Columbia Workforce Center has staff and computers available to assist individuals with applying for unemployment. The Center is also prepared to provide any re-employment services needed to the residents of Howard County. The Columbia Workforce Center is located at 7161 Columbia Gateway Drive, Columbia MD 21046 and can be reached by phone at 410-290-2600.

• The Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Unemployment Insurance is prepared to assist individuals who are unemployed as a result of the disaster in Ellicott City.

o Claims for unemployment insurance benefits can be filed over the phone or online. Claim Centers take claims by telephone only every Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

o Individuals may file a claim by phone by calling 410-853-1600 or 1-877-293-4125 (toll free in MD only). Individuals may file a claim by online by visiting www.mdunemployment.com and clicking on “Apply for Unemployment Benefits.”

o Claimant Information Service is available to answer questions about unemployment insurance benefits at 410-949-0022. Callers from Maryland but outside of the Baltimore area can call 1-800-827-4839.

• The Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing will provide: Expedited printing or proof of licensing if licenses are damaged or inaccessible; Pamphlets that explain the importance of hiring licensed individuals to perform home repairs and electrical, plumbing, and HVAC work; and Representative(s) to explain or answer questions as needed.

• The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) unit can assign personnel to the disaster site for consultation assistance. We can also offer a supply of safety glasses and personal protective equipment including vests, gloves, and hard hats. The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health’s (MOSH) emergency phone number to report a workplace accident or fatality is 1-888-257-6674.

• The Safety Inspection Unit can provide final inspections of affected equipment such as elevators, boiler and pressure vessels and the railroad line. To reach the Safety Inspections Unit immediately, please call the emergency phone number at 410-767-2990 or e-mail: dldlisafetyinspection-dllr@maryland.gov.

Department of Housing and Community Development

• The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is deferring payments due on current loans for Ellicott City businesses that participated in the 2016 Maryland Business Recovery Loan Program and have been affected by the May 27, 2018, flooding.

• DHCD is activating emergency lending and grant programs to support businesses, individuals and families who require rental assistance, and homeowners and landlords that need help with repairs.

Maryland Energy Administration

• Maryland Energy Administration and the Maryland Public Service Commission continue to monitor, support, and coordinate with the Maryland utilities on their storm mobilization, restoration and public safety efforts.

Maryland Department of Health

• The agency stands ready to support sheltering operations as requested, support requests for additional sanitarian staff for food service facilities, and support recovery operations and mental health needs as requested.

• The Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services, Dr. Howard Haft, met with the Howard County Health Officer Sunday evening.

Maryland Department of Disabilities

• The Department will continue to provide the following programs, services, and constituent support: an inventory of assistive technology available for temporary loan, 11 portable ramps of varying lengths available for temporary loan and access to other ramps around the state, and durable medical equipment for loan through our partners.

• The Department coordinates reimbursement programs for personal care attendants for those previously approved and qualified for this program, coordinates affordable housing programs for people with disabilities, provides referrals and coordination for cases involving families and individuals with disabilities and may expedite certain loans for assistive technology.

• The Department continues to provide subject matter expertise and information accessibility support to local jurisdictions and state agencies, along with document remediation, website testing, and rendering social media messages for universal access for agencies supporting the response and recovery.

Maryland Insurance Administration

• The Administration is available to assist consumers with any insurance issues or questions. Consumers may call (800) 492-6116 for assistance. Information on the claims process is also available on our website www.insurance.maryland.gov and on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/MDInsuranceAdmin.

Maryland Department of Commerce

• Commerce immediately reached out to the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) to offer assistance and was advised that HCEDA has a team in place, ready to respond once emergency personnel have completed their work.

• Funding previously provided by Commerce to the Department of Housing and Community Development, through the Small, Minority and Woman-Owned Business Program (VLT program) may also be available to assist businesses in recovering from the flood.

Maryland Department of Information Technology

• The Maryland.Gov state portal was updated on Sunday with information from the Governor's Office regarding the State of Emergency declaration.