Capitals bring Stanley Cup to Capital Gazette's temporary office during shooting recovery

In the wake of incredible tragedy, the Capital got a special visit from the Capitals.

The Capital Gazette is continuing to recover after five of their employees were killed in a shooting at their Annapolis newsroom Thursday. The attack shook the city and forced the newspaper to relocate.

So the Washington Capitals sent the newspaper Lord Stanley's Cup to help brighten their day.

Caps' Assistant Equipment Manager Craig Leydig, himself a former Capital Gazette employee, decided to bring the Cup into the paper's new temporary home Tuesday morning.



"I know it doesn't replace the victims but hopefully this is a shot in the arm for people to start a little healing process and make you guys feel better," Leydig told the Capital.



"It was amazing to touch and kiss and hold the cup, something I dreamed of my whole life, but in this moment the biggest joy came from being around my colleagues, talking to them and feeding off of their strength," sports writer Ryan Morse said in a Facebook post.

Capital reporters Bill Wagner, Phil Davis and so many others got their own special moments with the Cup.

“This is the first time a lot of these people have smiled in a while,” Wagner told Leydig in an interview for the Capital Gazette and the Baltimore Sun.



That same morning, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation ordering that American flags fly at half-staff in honor of John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters and Gerald Fischman, who all lost their lives in the shooting.



The Stanley Cup then was made available in downtown Annapolis, drawing interest from plenty of fans despite the intense heat.