3 teens arrested after armed threat to kill McDonalds employees when food was not ready

When their order was not ready as fast as they wanted, three men argued with McDonalds employees and one showed a gun and threatened to kill the employees, police say.



The three men went into the McDonalds in the Chantilly Shopping Center at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When their food was not ready, an argument broke out. One man pulled up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband and threatened to kill the employees, according to a statement from Fairfax County Police.

After leaving the restaurant, the three men were arrested nearby.

Kyle Emmanuel Harris, 19, of Chantilly was charged with brandishing a weapon, simple assault, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

Erisk Cruz, 18, of Centreville was charged with possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Brian Abrego, 18, of Manassas was charged with disorderly conduct.

(Photos for Erisk Cruz and Brian Abrego were not available.)



